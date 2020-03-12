 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Premium 12.3.2020 06:30 am

Disabled man battles bank over stolen money

Gcina Ntsaluba
PREMIUM!
Disabled man battles bank over stolen money

Marlene Collapen speaks to The Citizen regarding her son, Tevan Gordan's problems in stopping funds from being stolen from his bank account after his bank card was stolen in Newlands, 11 March 2020. Picture Neil McCartney

Tevan Gordon has cancelled his bank card but money keeps on disappearing from his account, yet the bank is keeping the family in the dark, he says.

A 22-year-old disabled man from Newlands in Johannesburg has not been able to access his disability grant from the South African Social Security Agency, which is paid into his bank account, due to what he believes is fraud and incompetence in the bank. Tevan Gordon, who lives with his mother, says he has been living through a nightmare since his card was swallowed by an ATM at the beginning of February in an attempt at a routine withdrawal. His mother, Marlene Collopen, said that on 5 February, her son, who is an FNB client, went to withdraw money from an...
Related Stories
FNB takes R270m knock on fees 11.3.2020
Gumede charge sheet laid bare in Durban court 11.3.2020
Cousins arrested for alleged links to family-run investment fraud syndicate 9.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Trump suspends travel from Europe to US in coronavirus crisis

World Covid-19 can be characterised as a pandemic – WHO chief

State Capture Zuma-linked Roy Moodley claimed to be one of the decision makers in the nomination of CEOs for SOEs

Personal Finance Six tips for how you can afford that dream holiday this year

Politics ‘Socialist’ Godrich Gardee moans about how an MP salary of R1.1m was ‘disgusting’


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.