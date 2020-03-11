 
 
Soweto threatens govt with ‘anti-apartheid struggle methods’ over power cuts

Eric Naki
Councillors march against power cuts in Soweto, 26 February 2020. Photo: Tracy Lee Stark

Deputy President David Mabuza has called on Soweto residents ‘to stop the age-old boycott and pay for electricity’ in order to keep Eskom going, but they wouldn’t hear of it.

The Soweto electricity crisis committee has warned Eskom and the government they will respond with anti-apartheid tactics if it fails to listen to their problems on load shedding and electricity cuts. A member of the committee, Dr Trevor Ngwane, vowed that if apartheid methods were used to oppress and exploit the working class and the poor, such as they are doing with load shedding that is biased against the poor, “the people will respond with anti-apartheid tactics of struggle to defend themselves”. He added: “The rich get richer and the poor poorer under the democratic government, a lot has not...
