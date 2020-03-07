 
 
Civil society groups slam Cele for wanting to disarm legal gun owners

Gcina Ntsaluba
Civil society groups slam Cele for wanting to disarm legal gun owners

Minister of Police General Bheki Cele. Picture: EPA-EFE / NIC BOTHMA

‘If police cannot protect people, which they have demonstrated, what does the minister expect them to do?’

Civil society groups have slammed Police Minister Bheki Cele for wanting to disarm legal gun owners after he said that only police officers and soldiers should be allowed to legally own firearms. Cele said this week in parliament a draft firearms control amendment Bill was in the pipeline, which would not allow the general population to own firearms. But according to Gun Owners South Africa (Gosa), the proposal by the minister is misguided and will leave millions of people vulnerable if their firearms are taken away. “The number of crimes committed by licensed firearm owners is statistically insignificant compared to...
