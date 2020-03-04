 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Premium 4.3.2020 06:10 am

PICS: Villagers join in World Hearing Day celebrations

Gcina Ntsaluba
PREMIUM!
PICS: Villagers join in World Hearing Day celebrations

Participants register at the Ndlovu Care Group World HearingDay Event at the Community Centre in Dennilton, 3 March 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

‘The first time I wore a hearing aid was as if I was newborn because I had regained my ability to hear,’ said Thandeka Mavuso, 29, who lost her hearing in her teens.

As some people around the world celebrated World Hearing Day yesterday, around 50 villagers of Dennilton in Limpopo were treated to a free screening for early detection and prevention of hearing loss, which affects two-thirds of people living in developing countries such as South Africa. The Ndlovu Wits Audiology (NWA) clinic and outreach programme, which runs a community-based audiology services in the surrounding villages, works in partnership with the Ndlovu Care Group, home to the famous Ndlovu Youth Choir. One of the beneficiaries from the village was Thandeka Mavuso, who lost her hearing in her teens. “I started to notice...
Related Stories
Every life improved is a small victory 5.3.2020
App scans your hearing if you listen to loud music on earphones 5.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government Dealing with the elephant in the room that is Eskom

Politics The four big things Herman Mashaba says his new party will focus on

Local News ‘Shoddy work’ at R85m Limpopo pump station leaves taps dry

Parliament NPA admits not many serious graft cases made it to trial for 10 years

Opinion Our prisons are failing. They need to become correctional facilities


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.