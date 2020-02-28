 
 
Don’t pay e-tolls, keep your cash in the bank – Outa

Eric Naki
Outa - the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse - hold a protest against e-tolls on the N1 highway in Johannesburg, 26 October 2018. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

‘If the scheme is scrapped, it is highly likely that those who have paid their e-tolls will not be refunded,’ said Outa chief executive Wayne Duvenage

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has advised motorists and businesses to keep their money in the bank rather than give it to the South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) as they may not be refunded should the scheme be scrapped. This as the government left everybody in limbo after it failed to give direction on the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Projects (GFIP), also known as e-tolls, despite promising to find a lasting solution to the issue. Both the Gauteng State of the Province address (Sopa) and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s budget speech were silent on how the e-tolls would...
