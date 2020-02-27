Society 27.2.2020 05:37 pm

Provincial legislature building gets lit for Cape Town Pride

News24 Wire
Provincial legislature building gets lit for Cape Town Pride

The Western Cape Legislature building is lit up in the colours of the rainbow flag in support of Cape Town Pride, 26 February 2020. Picture: Twitter / @shibnimrajie

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said the rainbow symbolised the legislature’s support for equal rights for everybody.

The Western Cape legislature building will be lit up in rainbow colours to mark Cape Town’s Pride, the annual celebration of the LGBTQI+ community and a focus on issues it faces.

The building was lit up on Wednesday night, and will be lit every night until Sunday morning, after the grand Pride Parade.

The parade is a highlight on the city’s LGBTQI+ calender, with extravagant costumes and elaborate floats making their way through the city to the Cape Town Stadium.

The legislature’s speaker, Masizole Mnqasela, said: “By illuminating the legislature building in the pride colours, we not only demonstrate our pride in our Constitution, but also our pride as a true rainbow nation.

“We also acknowledge that the LGBTQI+ community still faces many challenges and prejudices on a daily basis and, with this visible symbol, we show our support to fighting for a truly inclusive South African society.”

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said the rainbow symbolised the legislature’s support for equal rights for everybody.

“We know that many people still face discrimination and violence as a result of their sexual or gender identity and this is our way of shining a light into those dark spaces and saying we are proud to stand up for diversity, equality and human rights.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
1,100 new cops in the Cape still not enough, says Winde 20.2.2020
The Cape can become emerging market leader in renewable energy – Alan Winde 20.2.2020
Winde wants lifestyle audits for his cabinet, now private firms reluctant to tender 24.10.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business How much of your day do you spend working just to pay tax?

Columns Our parole system needs an overhaul

Local News Title deed tangle has residents fearing they’ll lose their homes

Budget 2020 Bigger fuel levies, smaller transport spend worry AA

Education UPDATE: Kidnapped Gauteng pupil has been found


today in print

Read Today's edition