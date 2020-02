After 11 days of no food in the scorching heat of Pretoria, Solomon Mondlane was a step closer to seeing his children as his protest finally caught the attention of the department of social development. Mondlane was one of two fathers who picketed and held a hunger strike demonstration outside the department’s office in Pretoria, calling on the minister to help him see his children. He had not seen his two children in nearly three years after they were taken by their grandmother shortly after their mother died. After back and forth court battles for the past two years and...

After 11 days of no food in the scorching heat of Pretoria, Solomon Mondlane was a step closer to seeing his children as his protest finally caught the attention of the department of social development.

Mondlane was one of two fathers who picketed and held a hunger strike demonstration outside the department’s office in Pretoria, calling on the minister to help him see his children. He had not seen his two children in nearly three years after they were taken by their grandmother shortly after their mother died.

After back and forth court battles for the past two years and despite being cleared by a social worker, Mondlane turned to the social development for some assistance.

After 11 days of camping outside the department’s head office in Pretoria, he finally met its officials yesterday.

“I met the department of social development and social workers to discuss the issue. They are taking the issue on to investigate the case. I will also be part of the department’s men’s forum.”

Mondlane suspended his hunger strike last Thursday as he was convinced he would be meeting the department soon.

But not eating for more than a week took a toll on his health. As he is on chronic medication, Mondlane said his doctor said the hunger strike had reduced his lifespan.

“When I went to the doctor after the hunger strike, he said it is possible I have reduced my lifespan by 10 years. I am skinnier now.

“This was not for me to die, but for me to have the issue brought up to protect the children involved.

“I am sure once I am surrounded by family and I eat properly again, I will get my health back.”

Meanwhile, disgruntled fathers would be marching to the national department of justice and constitutional development on Thursday to demand that parental laws fully include fathers.

Founder of #WeAreFathersWeAreParentsForum and organiser of the march Castro Musinyali said the justice system did not protect fathers’ parental rights.

“We want change. We want adherence to the Children’s Act and the international stipulations which are against parental alienation.

“This march is about the same issues that Mondlane is crying about.

“We have a problem with the injustices in the justice system, which we have to rely on.”

