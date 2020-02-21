 
 
Sandton exhibition a chance to walk in Madiba's shoes

Sonri Naidoo
Sandton exhibition a chance to walk in Madiba’s shoes

The official 'Mandela, My Life' exhibition exhibits are pictured at Nelson Mandela Square, 19 February 2020. The exhibition is a continuation of the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of Madiba's return from prison. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

A selection of rare personal artefacts, film footage and documents, combined with new audio-visual pieces, form the heart of the exhibition.

For the next five months, Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton will host a world-class exhibition in honour of Nelson Mandela’s extraordinary life. It opened this week to mark the 30th anniversary of Mandela’s release from Robben Island. For the first time, South Africans and foreign tourists will have an opportunity to experience his journey. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark The collections of the Nelson Mandela Foundation and Richmark Holdings chronicles a century from Madiba’s birth, exploring the personal and public life of one of the most influential men in modern history. A selection of rare personal artefacts,...
