Premium 7.2.2020 06:43 am

Life Esidimeni inquest welcomed, but concerns raised

Chisom Jenniffer Okoye
Life Esidimeni inquest welcomed, but concerns raised

FILE PICTURE: Advocate Adila Hassim embraces family members after Justice Dikgang Moseneke handed down his findings on the last day of the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearing in Parktown on 19 March 2018. Picture: Refilwe Modise

There are concerns over the painful process that families have to go through, and the costs involved if the inquest drags on for months, among others.

While the announcement that Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola agreed to a joint hearing of the Life Esidimeni case was welcomed by most, a lawyer shared his concern that if the case drags on for months, it may be “costly and painful” for the families. He added that in this case, an inquest is not prerequisite to prosecute those responsible. Earlier this week, the minister acceded to a request given to him by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) last year about conducting a joint hearing into the 144 Life Esidimeni deaths and designating a judge to preside...
