31.1.2020

VIDEO: Police, Facebook join forces to find missing kids

Sonri Naidoo
Facebook Director of Trust and Safety Emily Vacher, left, together with National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole speaks at the launch of the partnership between the South African Police Service and Facebook to tackle the issue of missing children using the Amber alert system, 30 January 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

An Amber Alert is a missing child emergency alert through Facebook, which will allow the community to participate in the search for the missing child.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) yesterday launched the first Amber Alert programme in Southern Africa, in a country where up to 200 children are reported missing each month. Together with Facebook, the police hope to find more than the 50% they estimate they find and stop parents and guardians’ nightmares. An Amber Alert is a missing child emergency alert, which works by the distribution of messages through Facebook, which will allow the community to participate in the search for the missing child. According to amberalert.ojp.gov, the Amber Alert System “began in 1996 when Dallas-Fort Worth broadcasters teamed with local...
