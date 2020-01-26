Society 26.1.2020 11:08 am

SAPS gift 79-year-old grandmother three-bedroom house

Citizen reporter
Police minister Bheki Cele preparing to hand over a house to 79-year-old Sisana Muad Mbinambina. Images: Twitter/@SAPoliceService

A 79-year-old grandmother from Motherwell in the Eastern Cape was given a three-bedroom house by SAPS on Sunday. 

Sisana Muad Mbinambina had previously been living in a one-room shack with her daughter, and five grandchildren aged between six and 11 years old. 

Sisana Muad Mbinambina. Images: Twitter/@SAPoliceService

Mbinambina is the sole breadwinner of the household. 

The handover forms part of SAPS’ Corporate Social Initiative (CSI), and is one of two events that serve as a build-up to National Police Day on 27 January. 

Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele, the Deputy Minister of Police, Cassel Mathale and SAPS National Commissioner, General Khehla Sitole led the build-up activities.

National Police Day celebrations will take place at the Gelvandale Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Police will also be hosting the National Excellence Awards at the Boardwalk Hotel and Casino in Port Elizabeth. 

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

