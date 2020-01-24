WATCH: Bikers Against Bullies SA demand answers for Enock’s death

Several representatives from Bikers Against Bullies SA gathered at Parktown Boys’ High School to hand over a memorandum of demands to headmaster Malcolm Williams in the early hours of Friday morning, reports Rosebank Killarney Gazette.

The bikers met at the Engen garage in Parktown before riding together to the school to hand over the memorandum.

Bikers are beginning to gather at the Engen garage near Parktown Boys to ride to the school and hand over a memorandum of demands to the headmaster #ParktownBoysCamp #Justice4Enock @RK_Gazette pic.twitter.com/HGB8Pke1Fo — Sarah Koning (@SarahKingon) January 24, 2020

This follows the tragic death of grade 8 learner Enock Mpianzi on 15 January at a grade 8 orientation camp hosted by Nyati Bush and River Break in Brits.

Enock’s death has rendered outcry from the public, who have said that the school and camp facilitators acted with gross negligence. Community members are demanding answers to a number of unanswered questions surrounding his death.

A mother, who is apart of the group and whose son went to Parktown Boys’ in 2017 said: “He was beaten many times over the head with a stick, he has a bleeding condition… he sat in the hospital for four days… it took me nine months to get an investigation into what happened at [the school].”

Pieter “Bees” Fourie spoke on behalf of Bikers Against Bullies SA: “We sympathise with the family, our hearts go out to little Enock… we are also here to upon the principal as well as the SGB to come out with the truth and stop hiding the truth. We have got facts that they are covering up how many kids got hurt and how many kids were in the water at the time.”

Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi is expected to address the public later on Friday morning concerning the latest developments at Parktown Boys’ High School.

*Note: The spelling of Enock is correct, this has been validated against his registration form at the school.

