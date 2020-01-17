Society 17.1.2020 09:17 pm

PSL chair Irvin Khoza’s wife, Mantwa Khoza, has died

Citizen reporter
PSL Chairman Dr Irvin Khoza during the PSL AGM seminar at Emperor's Palace in Kempton Park (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

The EFF and ANC have expressed their condolences to the Orlando Pirates owner and his family on the passing of Mama Mantwa Khoza.

The EFF said in a press release “To lose a wife is to lose a life partner, a love companion and a friend indeed.

“It is the end of a significant part of oneself; the end of an entire life in you. The pain Dr Khoza is going through is truly incomprehensible and can never be fully expressed in words.

“To the children and the rest of the family, a mother is a powerful tree, providing shades of comfort in good and in bad times. To lose a mother is thus one of the greatest of loses anyone can ever experience. We feel their pain, and pray for great strength for them.

“Finally, we express condolences to the entire Orlando Pirates FC family; Mama was as important to them, as she was to the entire Khoza family.

“We reiterate our heartfelt condolences; may her souls rest in perfect and eternal peace.”

The PSL has also announced that a minute’s silence would be observed at this weekend’s matches in honour of Mama Khoza.

Tributes and condolences have been pouring in from across the soccer world and the country.

No further details are known at this stage.

