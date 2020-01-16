Back-to-school joy tempered by grief in Burgersfort

Pupils and teachers at Rantobeng Secondary School, outside Burgersfort, spent the better part of yesterday in mourning for four of its children, who died in an accident at nearby Diphagane village last week.

The victims will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Yesterday Limpopo MEC for education Polly Boshielo went to the school flanked by social workers to offer counselling to the distraught pupils.

Boshielo spoke at the school assembly yesterday: “We are here today to offer our support and sympathy after you lost your beloved brothers and schoolmates.

“We are here to tell you that your loss is our loss as the department and as government.”

Police said the accident happened when a truck driver crashed into a group of teenagers walking alongside the road, coming from a local soccer field.

“Three of the victims were certified dead at the scene and four were taken to hospital with serious injuries,” police said.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo identified the deceased as Phahlamohlaka Answer, 18, Phalafudi Kgothatso, 17, Koketso Matlala, 15 and Phalafudi Kgotlelelo, 16.

Boshielo then went to Moreko Secondary School in Phokoane, outside Jane Furse, where she told pupils, teachers and parents that a journey to a pass begins on the first day of the school.

“Teachers must teach, pupils must learn and parents must provide guidance so that we improve our matric pass rate for the class of 2020,” she said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.