Millions of ‘lost youth’ are costing SA dearly

As millions of young South Africans comb the streets in search of jobs, a social justice activist has complained that the economic and political cost of this crisis has led to government spending billions that could be redirected towards the needs of South Africans.

Provoked by the lack of opportunities and action by the government, Zama Mthunzi said due to the chronic shortage of opportunities, government is forced to shell out billions of rands towards supporting youngsters every year.

He referenced Africa Check’s investigation that found the government pays up to 17.2 million social welfare grants to 10.6 million beneficiaries. These include child support grants for children under the age of 18.

In 2017, social grants received by people under the age of 35 increased by 11% and continues to grow at that rate yearly, Mthunzi said.

“The exclusion of young people from opportunities is building a huge population of citizens highly depended on the government.

“The Mail and Guardian recorded that 89% of matric pupils who wrote the 2019 exams are grant beneficiaries. Most of them will be turning 18 and will be cut off and left with nothing to make way for themselves.

“More and more young, functional people are pushed out of opportunities and depend on the government for their livelihoods.

“The government was projected to spend R193.4 billion in 2018/19 and R223.9 billion by 2020/21, growing by an average of 7.9% annually.

“This is money that could be redirected to other needs, such as health, housing and education.”

Mthunzi said several research papers had proven that young people who were not able to find employment, education or training ended up “entangled” in crime, drug abuse, poverty and violence. This phenomenon has already become ingrained in South African society.

“Gender-based violence in South Africa is now five times the global average, drug abuse is three times the global average, and murder, mental illness, violence in schools and rates of suicide keep on increasing yearly,” Mthunzi said.

“The country cannot continue losing young people to poverty and unemployment.

“Millions of young people with talent are wasted year in and year out. A country that doesn’t invest in its youth will fail at solving its immediate and future challenges.”

Attempts to reach the department of higher education and training on their plans to improve access to education and training were unsuccessful.

– jenniffero@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.