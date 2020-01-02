Society 2.1.2020 11:16 am

Residents to hold candlelight vigil for Melville shooting victims

Citizen reporter
Residents to hold candlelight vigil for Melville shooting victims

A man walks past the scene of a deadly New Year's shooting outside Poppy's restaurant in Melville. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

A candlelight vigil will be held on 7th Street this evening at 7pm.

The tragic and disturbing drive-by shooting in Melville on New Year’s Day has shocked and saddened the Melville and Westdene communities.

At about 1am, patrons seeing in the new year at the popular Poppy’s restaurant came under fire, allegedly from one or more gunmen in a black BMW SUV.

Two women were declared dead at the scene.

After the incident, residents and patrons began placing flowers to honour the deceased and wounded.

Flowers outside Poppy’s restaurant after a devastating New Year’s shooting. Pictures: Tracy Lee Stark

A candlelight vigil will be held on 7th Street on Thursday evening at 7pm. The event seeks to “remember the victims, unite as a community and send a message to all criminals that we as a community stand together against senseless violence like this”, said event organisers.

See the event’s Facebook page for more details.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘They died right next to me’ 2.1.2020
Police dismiss reports of third death in New Year’s Melville drive-by shooting 1.1.2020
11 people wounded in New Year’s Day shooting at Mary Fitzgerald Square 1.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Insight EXCLUSIVE: I refuse to be cancelled through manipulated outrage – Zille

Environment Modderfontein’s Endangered Wildlife Trust moves to greener pastures

World Australian bushfire smoke turns New Zealand glaciers brown

General Parental leave for new dads an ‘historic victory’

Editorials It’s time to keep your promises, Ramaphosa


today in print

Read Today's edition