Gift of the Givers sets goals for 2020

For 27 years, NGO Gift of the Givers has worked tirelessly to support communities throughout South Africa, Africa, and the world.

As 2020 approaches, the organisation has set ambitious goals to continue turning positive sentiments into meaningful outcomes, through reflection and a willingness to act, they said in a statement on January 1.

Goals including strengthening logistics and in-house human development, expanding volunteer disaster specialists teams, upgrading medical and search and rescue equipment, continuing with drought intervention, and assisting farmers and their families are key in order for Gift of the Givers to meet current challenges, they explained.

The organisation also seeks to expand its school sanitation programme by constructing “dignified” toilets, modifying its Jumpstart entrepreneur programme, dealing with an “unparalleled increase” in starving students, and upping its intervention in health-related matters.

In order for it to improve and continue projects such as bee and rhino rehabilitation, wheelchair distribution, counselling services and supporting SAPS youth empowerment projects, it relies on the “generosity of corporates, professionals, high net worth individuals, those who have included us in their last will and testament, the public in general, government and the media”.

Also in the works is a new website, which is due to go live in January.

“We record our deep gratitude and appreciation for the never-ending prayers, warm words, ‘forward’ of our content, media coverage, contributions in cash and kind, wise counsel and assistance in any way whatsoever.

“It is this positive encouragement that drives us to continue the Gift of Giving, your giving, in your name,” they concluded, as they look forward to an inspiring and prosperous 2020 for South Africa, Africa and the world.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.