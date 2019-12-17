Cabinet not ready to make a decision on e-tolls

Cabinet has not finalised a decision on e-tolls, despite statements by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula during the launch of the festive season safety campaign that a decision would be reached before Christmas.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu briefed the media on the outcomes of the Tshedimosetso House Cabinet meeting which was held on December 13. He said Cabinet was still deliberating on the e-toll issue and a decision would be made next year.

“While the matter was discussed, there was no finality reached by Cabinet.”

Since the medium-term budget policy statement, Mbalula has been fielding a plethora of questions regarding the e-toll system, especially after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni told parliament that not paying e-tolls was not an option.

In an effort to clarify any confusion, Mbalula said Cabinet had not taken a decision on e-tolls and was still deliberating on the matter.

E-tolls were set up to fund the upgrading of Gauteng’s freeways, but has since experienced a financial decline as most drivers were not paying their bills which resulted in the system accumulating debt.

Among the options to be considered by Cabinet is the cancellation of the system, which will mean government will assume full responsibility for its debt. This would, in turn, mean the improvement of freeways would essentially come to a standstill.

Another option would be to introduce a public transport fund which would prioritise public transport on freeways, or should all fail, a last resort would be to keep the system as is.

