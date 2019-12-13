 
 
Corruption: A big reason SA is failing to reconcile

Chisom Jenniffer Okoye
Reconciliation is impossible as long as corruption continues, 84.8% of South African believe, according to a new survey.

The Institute for Justice and Reconciliation released its annual South African Reconciliation Barometer Survey yesterday and more than 80% of 2,400 respondents said the country was still far from reaching its reconciliation goals. Although reconciliation was a complex term “with different definitions and meanings associated with the concept” it allowed for respondents to decide from a list of options, such as “forgiveness”, “peace” “moving on”, “truth” and “respect” with reconciliation. The survey found that with this understanding, 84.4% of the sample, representing the country’s diverse demographics, agreed reconciliation would be impossible if corruption continued. Political analyst Ralph Mathekga agreed, saying...
