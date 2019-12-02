 
 
JMPD’s top cop bites the bullet

Sinesipho Schrieber
Top JMPD Officer for 2019, Phineas Manyama.

At age 17, Manyama got on a train to the City of Gold with a prayer in his heart and a bag in his hands after he was retrenched from Ntabazimbi Mine in 1989.

A poverty-stricken, single mother can raise a man of substance who can contribute to the community, says the Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s (JMPD) most celebrated officer for 2019, Superintendent Phineas Manyama. He started as a security guard at the traffic department in 1989 before it was the JMPD and is now a head of the JMPD’s most essential task team: the tackie squad. Manyama received a new VW Polo at a JMPD award ceremony in Johannesburg on Wednesday. Born and bred in a rural village in Limpopo, his mother was a farm worker. His father died when he was very young,...
