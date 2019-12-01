Society 1.12.2019 05:09 pm

Remember you can now renew your car licence using WhatsApp

This step-by-step video will help you through the process.

Motorists can now renew their car licences without stepping a foot outside the comfort of their homes, Kempton Express reports.

Using WhatsApp, through its Infobip’s ‘chatback’ function, you are now able to renew and pay your vehicle licence.

How to access the service

Users can click here to start the process in WhatsApp, or go to the ChatBack website, or add ChatBack (+27 66 202 6685) to their contacts and then text “renew” over WhatsApp to get started.

To make it even simpler, watch this step by step video:

