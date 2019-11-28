 
 
WATCH: Patriarchy ‘is the cause of gender-based violence’

WATCH: Patriarchy ‘is the cause of gender-based violence’

Nomboniso Gasa | Image: Afternoonexpress.co.za

‘We have to stop nursing the ill mentality of men and continue to have conversation that make perpetrators uncomfortable,’ said gender activist Nomboniso Gasa.

Gender activist Nomboniso Gasa has called for the destruction of structured patriarchy within institutions, including the justice system, that indirectly favoured perpetrators and further victimised women. Gasa, who is researcher on gender-based violence issues, said patriarchy was the root of gender-based violence and penetrated all institutions, including the justice system, and perpetrators of such crimes continued to benefit from it. Speaking at the Vodacom Walk for Good event in Midrand yesterday in support of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children Campaign, Gasa said it was high time corporates and government took action against systematic...
