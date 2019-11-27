Society 27.11.2019 02:12 pm

When will the church rise against ‘public sector’ corruption? – Mogoeng

Citizen reporter
When will the church rise against ‘public sector’ corruption? – Mogoeng

FILE PICTURE: Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. Picture: Werner Beukes/SAPA

The chief justice says churches need to take action and exemplify fighting corruption.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has called on the churches to assist in combating corruption in the public sector. Mogoeng was delivering a keynote address at the Apolostic Faith Church in Soweto on Wednesday.

“When will churches organise itself in speaking out against corruption in the public sector?”

He said there was a need in the public sector for one who could tackle corruption challenges as David did with Goliath to ensure that those who were promised houses could get houses.

Mogoeng urged churches to take a more active role in combating apparent injustices in the country.

The chief justice has publically declared that there was an ongoing attempt to capture the judiciary.

“A captured judiciary will never be able to use the constitution as an instrument of transformation.”

In warning against those who sought to create a pliable judiciary, he said it was important to make them uncomfortable.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Khaya Mthethwa says the church needs to change with the times 25.11.2019
Inequality is ‘sharper’ now, but ‘never stop talking’ about apartheid and colonialism – Mogoeng 24.11.2019
Nelson Mandela Foundation not letting Roets’ apartheid flag tweet go 23.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition


 
Black Friday