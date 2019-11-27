When will the church rise against ‘public sector’ corruption? – Mogoeng

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has called on the churches to assist in combating corruption in the public sector. Mogoeng was delivering a keynote address at the Apolostic Faith Church in Soweto on Wednesday.

“When will churches organise itself in speaking out against corruption in the public sector?”

He said there was a need in the public sector for one who could tackle corruption challenges as David did with Goliath to ensure that those who were promised houses could get houses.

Mogoeng urged churches to take a more active role in combating apparent injustices in the country.

The chief justice has publically declared that there was an ongoing attempt to capture the judiciary.

“A captured judiciary will never be able to use the constitution as an instrument of transformation.”

In warning against those who sought to create a pliable judiciary, he said it was important to make them uncomfortable.

