 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Premium 20.11.2019 06:37 am

The highs – and lows – of driving stoned

Rorisang Kgosana
PREMIUM!
The highs – and lows – of driving stoned

Stoned drivers. Picture: Facebook

Since there is a high, there is also a come-down, which leads to fatigue, sleepiness and being too tired to concentrate, Evans said.

Since the legalisation of private cannabis use and cultivation in 2018, the Constitutional Court ruling did not consider the apparent increase in stoned drivers, which pose danger to the roads. Effects of consuming cannabis include impairment, delayed reaction and a shorter concentration span, which could lead to twice the chance of a road accident. Rhys Evans, the managing director of a drug and alcohol testing equipment company, says they have seen an increase in the supply of saliva-testing kits to companies since the ruling. Companies have also reported an increase in positive saliva tests, which can detect cannabis use within...
Related Stories
People pay R7K for these custom cannabis-infused meals 14.11.2019
Cirque du Soleil founder nabbed for ‘growing cannabis’ on his private island 13.11.2019
Rapper Drake launches cannabis brand 8.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.