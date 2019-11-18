Nkosi Dumehleli Mapasa named acting amaXhosa king

Nkosi Dumehleli Mapasa has been named as acting amaXhosa king.

This follows the death of King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu, 51, in a hospital in Umtata last week.

King Sigcawu’s funeral will take place on Friday, November 29, at the Nqadu Great Palace near Willowvale.

After the funeral, the process of installing a new king will start.

Mapasa, who is in his early 80s, will act in the position until after the funeral.

(Compiled by Carina Koen)

