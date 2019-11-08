Society 8.11.2019 12:14 pm

KFC finds #KFCProposal couple who are now flooded by sponsors

Gopolang Moloko
The couple has now been flooded with support as Total, DJ Fresh, Huawei, and others offer to make their big day even better.

KFC has found a couple whose video is currently trending on social media after the pair got engaged inside a KFC outlet somewhere in the Vaal.

The chicken franchise announced that it had found Hector and his lovely bride-to-be, Nonhlanhla.

It seems some on social media are already gearing up for the wedding, as the couple appear to be receiving a number of offers for assistance on the wedding preparations. Pick n Pay, Zakes Bantwini, DJ Fresh and a few other organisations have indicated their will to be a part of the couple’s special day.

Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane, said he would offer a set for the couple – provided he had some time, while Bantwini offered a performance at the couple’s wedding. Audi, Takealot.com, Huawei, and Total are some of the organisations who also showed support for the couple.

The couple trended on social media following KFC’s announcement that they were looking for them. The footage shows a man on his knee, taking a ring from a box and placing it on his partner’s finger.

