KFC finds #KFCProposal couple who are now flooded by sponsors

KFC has found a couple whose video is currently trending on social media after the pair got engaged inside a KFC outlet somewhere in the Vaal.

The chicken franchise announced that it had found Hector and his lovely bride-to-be, Nonhlanhla.

South Africa, you guys are amazing! We’ve found the beautiful couple, and looks like we’re having a #StreetwiseWedding y’all ???? We’re meeting Bhut’ Hector and his lovely bride Nonhlanhla we’ll keep you posted. #KFCProposal — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) November 8, 2019

Mzansi please help us find this beautiful couple, re batla ho ba blesser ???? DM us any leads, there might be a Finger Lickin' Good surprise in it for you too. Batho ba Vaal re thuseng! We love love ????❤️ #KFCProposal pic.twitter.com/6bj89dtj4j — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) November 7, 2019

It seems some on social media are already gearing up for the wedding, as the couple appear to be receiving a number of offers for assistance on the wedding preparations. Pick n Pay, Zakes Bantwini, DJ Fresh and a few other organisations have indicated their will to be a part of the couple’s special day.

Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane, said he would offer a set for the couple – provided he had some time, while Bantwini offered a performance at the couple’s wedding. Audi, Takealot.com, Huawei, and Total are some of the organisations who also showed support for the couple.

The couple trended on social media following KFC’s announcement that they were looking for them. The footage shows a man on his knee, taking a ring from a box and placing it on his partner’s finger.

If I am available on the day, I will donate a DJ set for the reception!!! DM me!! — DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) November 8, 2019

These honeymoon destinations look far. Someone needs to drive them there. We got you.???? #KFCProposal https://t.co/oiOMWX48Zp — Audi South Africa (@audisouthafrica) November 8, 2019

@KFCSA I will plan, design and coordinate the wedding pro bono and collab with one of the venues, dress & suit designers I work with if the brand covers hard costs I.e flowers, food, non-alcoholic beverages ???????? Newly Engaged, when is the wedding ????????‍♀️#KFCProposal #PreciousThePlanner — Precious The Planner®️ (@preciousplanner) November 8, 2019

Hey @KFCSA nothing moves us more than a story of love and as a result we would like to send the #KFCProposal couple two devices to capture all of their memorable moments. Please get Hector and Nonhlanhla to DM us. https://t.co/Etne2ulAOl — Huawei Mobile SA (@HuaweiZA) November 8, 2019

Is there a fund we can donate to give the #KFCProposal couple the great wedding they deserve? ????❤️????❤️ — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) November 8, 2019

PUMA Boyz keep doing the most #KFCProposal ????????. Bhut’ Hector and his lovely bride Nonhlanhla each deserve R10 000 of in-store #PUMA threads ????Get us in touch with them ❤ https://t.co/IVc7H9Cv3u — PUMA South Africa (@PUMASouthAfrica) November 8, 2019

