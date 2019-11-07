PICS: Is (in)famous artist Rasta the Springboks’ biggest fan?

Rasta the artist, well-known for his paintings of famous South Africans that do not always do his subjects justice, was seen everywhere the Boks went on Thursday on their Trophy Tour through Gauteng.

And we mean everywhere – from the Union Buildings to Tshwane House in Pretoria, to Joburg’s CBD and Soweto, the artist could be seen running in front of the champions’ bus or behind the bus, or mingling with ecstatic fans… while waving his painting of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

That’s not all. Prior to the Springboks arriving at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday, Rasta could be seen working on his latest work of art, of Kolisi.

And literally before the paint could dry, he was spotted dancing in the jubilant throng holding the painting high for everyone to see.

Look who I found at the airport…Rasta and his latest artwork???????????? #SpringboksArrival pic.twitter.com/5CgTKgqwQL — Buns Out/Abuti Buns/Mr.Buns/Bhanisa/Le Bunza (@MapsMaponyane) November 5, 2019

It isn’t clear how the artist managed to criss-cross Gauteng on Thursday at incredible speed, most of the time managing to arrive at Trophy Tour venues before the Boks bus could get there.

