PICS: Is (in)famous artist Rasta the Springboks’ biggest fan?

Supporters outside Loftus Stadium celebrate as the Springboks pass on the celebration bus... and Rasta is there, with his painting, 7 November 2019, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Everywhere the Springboks went in Gauteng since their arrival on Tuesday, Rasta could be seen in the crowd, waving his painting of Siya Kolisi.

Rasta the artist, well-known for his paintings of famous South Africans that do not always do his subjects justice, was seen everywhere the Boks went on Thursday on their Trophy Tour through Gauteng.

The Springboks arrive at FNB Bank City in Joburg’s CBD… and Rasta is there, with his painting, 7 November 2019. Picture: Neil McCartney

And we mean everywhere – from the Union Buildings to Tshwane House in Pretoria, to Joburg’s CBD and Soweto, the artist could be seen running in front of the champions’ bus or behind the bus, or mingling with ecstatic fans… while waving his painting of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

Rasta the artist, left, poses with his painting of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in Soweto ahead of the Boks’ Trophy Tour, 7 November 2019. Picture: Nigel Jabu

That’s not all. Prior to the Springboks arriving at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday, Rasta could be seen working on his latest work of art, of Kolisi.

And literally before the paint could dry, he was spotted dancing in the jubilant throng holding the painting high for everyone to see.

It isn’t clear how the artist managed to criss-cross Gauteng on Thursday at incredible speed, most of the time managing to arrive at Trophy Tour venues before the Boks bus could get there.

