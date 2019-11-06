Gauteng MEC Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe to receive category 1 provincial funeral

The late Gauteng social development MEC, Thuliswa Nkabinde-Khawe, will receive a category one provincial funeral, Premier David Makhura’s office has said.

Nkabinde-Khawe, who had been a member of the Gauteng provincial legislature since 2009, died last Friday.

Her funeral service will take place at the Vereeniging City Hall on Friday at 09:00. She will be buried at the Meyerton cemetery afterwards.

Makhura’s spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga, said President Cyril Ramaphosa had instructed that the national flag be flown at half-mast in the province on the day of the funeral.

On Wednesday, the legislature held a special sitting in honour of Nkabinde-Khawe, where members representing various political parties celebrated her life.

“The provincial government notes with gratitude all tributes and messages of condolences that continue to pour in from community members and various organisations across the province to the Nkabinde-Khawe families since her passing,” Mhaga said.

News24 previously reported Makhura had described Nkabinde-Khawu as being at the forefront of fighting gender-based violence.

Makhura said she “was passionate about the issues affecting the poor, children, women, elderly and people living with disabilities as the most vulnerable section of the population”.

