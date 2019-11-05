Here’s how to score a free Gautrain ride to welcome the Springboks at OR Tambo

Springbok supporters from all over Gauteng are being offered a free Gautrain ride to the OR Tambo international airport to welcome the 2019 rugby champs, Rekord East reports.

“Go welcome our world rugby champions home, and use Gautrain free of charge when wearing a Springbok shirt,” said Gautrain management agency spokesperson Tlago Ramalepa.

The free ride will run from Tuesday, from 1.30pm to 3.30pm, and from 6pm to 8pm.

Ramalepa said supporters in a Springbok shirt and without luggage would be ensured a free ride on the Gautrain train service, to and from OR Tambo International Airport from any Gautrain station.

Gautrain management CEO Jack van der Merwe said: “After the amazing Rugby World Cup victory by the Springboks, the Gautrain has decided to celebrate this glorious achievement by offering free travel to all Springbok supporters who will be welcoming the team back from Japan at OR Tambo international airport on Tuesday.

“Thank you to Rassie, Siya, and the rest of the boys for making us proud and putting South Africa again firmly on the international rugby map,” Van der Merwe said.

Van der Merwe said this support from Gautrain was to heed president Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to go and welcome the Springboks home.

“This is indeed a momentous occasion as the champions bring home the Webb Ellis cup.”

The Springboks are also scheduled for a trophy tour between November 7 to 11 across various parts of the country.

“Fans and people from all walks of life are encouraged to be part of the Springboks victory parade by lining the streets, wearing their supporter’s shirts and fly the South African flag to show support and love to the team,” said government spokesperson Phumla Williams.

Williams said the #StrongerTogether team had shown all South Africans that “by working together we can overcome any challenge”.

“Their performance serves as an inspiration for our youth to participate in sport and enhance the country’s success and growth in the industry.

“Their outstanding win is an indication of the capability of South Africans to reach world-class performance.”

Details of the tour will be published on www.gov.za / www.srsa.gov.za on Wednesday this week.

To travel for free on the Gautrain, the following terms and conditions apply:

• A supporter must wear a Springbok shirt (green or white);

• Drop-offs at a station are recommended;

• Going to the airport, supporters can only enter a Gautrain station for free between 1.30pm and 3.30pm;

• Returning from the airport, supporters can only enter the Gautrain system for free between 6pm and 8pm;

• Free parking is available only at Centurion, Midrand, Marlboro, and Sandton stations on a first-come-first-serve basis;

• No free parking available at Park, Rosebank, Pretoria, Hatfield, and Rhodesfield stations;

• When entering a parkade, take a paper ticket and keep it safe until return; (Do not use your Gautrain Gold or Swift cards to enter the parking as you will then be charged non-rail user rates for the parking);

• It is recommended that you use the drop-off zone to enter the parking area;

• Returning to the station after the event, the eligible supporter must present the paper ticket at the ticket office to receive a free exit from the parkade;

• Persons who are flying in and out of OR Tambo (with or without luggage) in a Springbok shirt will have to pay the applicable airport fare;

• Returning from the airport, a person wearing a Springbok shirt with luggage will be eligible for free travel only if s/he can present a boarding pass from Japan;

• A supporter will adhere to crowd control measures at any station in the event of too high demand for the train service;

• Eligible supporters can board both the dedicated Gautrain airport coaches as well as the general passenger coaches. All train doors will be opened at OR Tambo international airport station;

• Free travel is only allowed if there is adequate rail service and parking capacity available;

• No free travel on Gautrain buses.

