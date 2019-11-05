Ramaphosa appoints Sisi Khampepe as acting deputy chief justice

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Justice Sisi Khampepe of the Constitutional Court as acting deputy chief justice with effect from November 1.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is on leave, leaving Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo unable to perform his usual duties with the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture.

The Constitutional Court said in a statement: “In terms of the Superior Courts Act, as acting deputy chief justice, Justice Khampepe will exercise the power and perform the functions of the chief justice as acting chief justice.”

Khampepe has served as a commissioner in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 1995 and was later appointed in 2004 by former president Thabo Mbeki to oversee the Zimbabwean elections.

She was also a member of the Commonwealth Observer Group to the Presidential and Parliamentary Elections in Uganda. In 2005 to 2006, she chaired the commission of inquiry that was later known as the Khampepe commission.

Khampepe will perform the functions of the chief justice as acting chief justice until November 30.

