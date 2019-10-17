Magoeba Plunge marathon aims to raise R1.8m for education and animals

The New Millennial Rotary Club in Tzaneen is where like-minded young professionals and community leaders come together to exchange ideas, take action and uplift the community.

Their inaugural Magoeba Plunge Marathon takes place on November 23 and will put Tzaneen on the map once again, reports Letaba Herald.

The start of the marathon will be in Haenertsburg and finish at the Showgrounds in Tzaneen.

The vision of the Magoeba Plunge is to establish a sustainable community-focused running event, encouraging athletes of all levels to lead healthy lifestyles and further their personal fitness through running.

Raising funds for education and animal welfare

This year, the focus is on community involvement and has adopted a two-pronged approach.

The first part of the fundraiser involves addressing rural schools who have very little exposure to maths, science, and English.

Through NPO Greater Tzaneen Science Centre, children are taught robotics through play. They are given a project, such as the challenges astronauts face while in space, and solve it using robotics.

The second arm of the fundraising effort is a mobile clinic to alleviate the enormous strain on impoverished rural and local communities, specifically related to animal care. For most residents, spaying/neutering and basic veterinary care of pets are beyond their financial means. An education centre for the Letaba SPCA, who services an area of 250sq km, would be able to inform children and adults who live in impoverished communities how to practice responsible care and protection of farm animals, as well as domestic pets. Proactive training, which will be offered will enable them to prevent cruelty, uplift the lives of both carers and animals, and end needless suffering. Rotary Haenertsburg has generously donated two enormous containers which will be converted into a clinic and an education centre. “Our goal is R1.8 million to include the cost of conversion and equipping the clinic with the essentials and opening the education centre,” said Tracey van den Dool, secretary of the club. The Magoeba Plunge is a Comrades Qualifier of 42.2km, along with a 15km and a 5km fun walk, and is an officially timed course. Entries have increased exponentially year-on-year, with runners enjoy the unique downhill marathon, which will ensure good qualifying times for their next Comrades. The club says they are anticipating approximately 500 entries for the inaugural marathon. On average, each runner is accompanied by two or three friends or family members, so there will be catering for approximately 1500 – 2000 people on the day. Tzaneen Marathon Club are the hosts for licensing. A carnival-like atmosphere with stalls, food, refreshment, entertainment and a children’s entertainment area will be at the finish line. For more information, contact Tracey on 083 968 0902.

