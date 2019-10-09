SA kids are violent because they’re copying their parents

Experts have blamed society’s violent culture for the escalating violence among pupils. On Monday, a 14-year-old boy was stabbed by 15-year-old with a pair of scissors in Thuto-Tiro Comprehensive School in Sebokeng, Johannesburg.

The two were allegedly “playing”.

Walter Sisulu University Professor Quatro Mgogo said children mirrored the behaviour of adults and the growing number of incidents at schools were reflections of crimes committed by adults in society.

“Recently I have witnessed quite a number of shocking incidents perpetuated by pupils in schools. Schools have become one of the most dangerous places to be for children and teachers.”

