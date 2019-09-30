Report reveals three women die daily at the hands of their partners in SA

Abuse and aggression – an issue of power relations – was embedded in society across racial groups, an academic said yesterday.

Development economist Nthabiseng Moleko, who has been central in the fight against women abuse, said the male identity, built on dominion and power over a woman was “problematic, but highly prevalent”.

“When rejection or choices made by the woman taint the male ego, the man can neither cope nor respond to this, leading to a forceful and violent response.

“Violence in our society is also abnormal, even among children.

“Criminal acts, the level of violence and disregard for human life, is pointing towards a broken nation. Our people need healing and restoration,” said Moleko.

“We have lost our humanity towards each other and must begin to rethink how to appreciate human life.”

Moleko, who is based at the University of Stellenbosch Business School, contributed a chapter in this year’s report of the South African Board for People Practices.

The report revealed that gender-based violence has reached a crisis proportion in SA, with three women dying daily at the hands of their partners.

“Society still holds men who are ‘good with ladies’ in high regard, being referred to as ‘players’ for having several affairs – something common in teenagers, professionals and adults.

“The male psyche built up from a young age is that the more women you conquer, the higher rating you receive among peers.”

Commenting on the latest application, Dryvar, introduced by e-hailing company CEO Priven Reddy, which allows women passengers to choose the gender of the driver, Moleki said: “The app only goes as far as the vehicle in protecting the passenger. It does not solve the societal problem of general fear and lawlessness prevalent at school, universities and in communities.”

