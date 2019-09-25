WATCH: Limpopo FF Plus leader in hot water over k-word claims

Leader of the Freedom Front Plus in Limpopo, Marcelle Maritz, is in hot water after a video surfaced of her using the k-word, reports Polokwane Review.

The DA’s NCOP Member, Beyers Smit, together with the DA Limpopo Provincial Chairperson, Geoffrey Tshibvumo, will lay criminal charges against Maritz on Thursday, and will report her to the South African Human Rights Commission.

In the video supplied by the DA, Maritz is seen having a conversation with someone when she refers to the APK Church as the “Church without K****rs”.

Watch the video below shared by the DA on social media:

We will tomorrow lay criminal charges against Limpopo @VFPlus Leader and Member of the Provincial Legislature, Marcelle Maritz, for using the K-word when referring to the APK Church as the "Church without K*****". There is no place for racists in our society. pic.twitter.com/UTaadTjR4n — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) September 25, 2019

“The DA is of the belief that this horrific incident constitutes crimen injuria. It is also appalling that she would place such an indictment on the Church. We’ve already requested that the Limpopo Legislature’s Ethics Committee investigate this matter. “We take this matter very seriously as we believe that there is no place for racists in our society. Her racial utterances are abhorrent and unacceptable and we will not tolerate this behaviour in our democracy,” Smit concluded. When phoned for comment, Maritz told Polokwane Review that she had been advised by her lawyers not to speak on the matter.

