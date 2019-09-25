Society 25.9.2019 01:56 pm

WATCH: Limpopo FF Plus leader in hot water over k-word claims

Raeesa Kimmie
WATCH: Limpopo FF Plus leader in hot water over k-word claims

Limpopo's Freedom Front Plus leader, Marcelle Maritz.

In a video, Marcelle Maritz is seen having a conversation with someone when she refers to the APK Church as the ‘Church without K****rs’.

Leader of the Freedom Front Plus in Limpopo, Marcelle Maritz, is in hot water after a video surfaced of her using the k-word, reports Polokwane Review.

The DA’s NCOP Member, Beyers Smit, together with the DA Limpopo Provincial Chairperson, Geoffrey Tshibvumo, will lay criminal charges against Maritz on Thursday, and will report her to the South African Human Rights Commission.

In the video supplied by the DA, Maritz is seen having a conversation with someone when she refers to the APK Church as the “Church without K****rs”.

Watch the video below shared by the DA on social media:

“The DA is of the belief that this horrific incident constitutes crimen injuria. It is also appalling that she would place such an indictment on the Church. We’ve already requested that the Limpopo Legislature’s Ethics Committee investigate this matter.

“We take this matter very seriously as we believe that there is no place for racists in our society. Her racial utterances are abhorrent and unacceptable and we will not tolerate this behaviour in our democracy,” Smit concluded.

When phoned for comment, Maritz told Polokwane Review that she had been advised by her lawyers not to speak on the matter.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ndlovu Youth choir gets R1m cheque as they arrive back home 25.9.2019
Maimane urges unity in Africa as SA celebrates Heritage Day 24.9.2019
11 die in Limpopo cash-in-transit vehicle, seven-seater car crash 22.9.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition