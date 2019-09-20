With Prince Harry and Meghan’s help this SA charity will give 152K meals to needy children

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will visit various charities when they land in South Africa on Monday, one of which will be The Lunchbox Fund.

While not much is known about the royal engagement that will see them travel to Monwabisi beach, we do know the duke and duchess will make the stop next week.

Since choosing The Lunchbox Fund – the US and South Africa-based charity dedicated to feeding school children in some of the most impoverished regions of South Africa – as one of four charities to receive support from their campaigning, they’ve received a considerable amount of donations.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle posted an update soon after saying at the time, the organisation would be able to provide a minimum of 100,000 additional meals to children in South Africa.

But in a recent press release, The Lunchbox Fund announced they received over $31,000 (R458,280) from generous donors around the world, which means they will be able to provide an additional 152,000 school lunches to 758 needy children.

