It’s time for men to confess, be ashamed – Zondo

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has urged South African men to confess about the violence they commit against women and children and be ashamed of themselves.

His statement was interpreted to mean the country’s courts would not tolerate rapists and murderers of women and children and would send them to jail for a very long time.

Zondo said even the harsher sentences imposed by courts against perpetrators did not appear to be a deterrent.

Zondo also lamented the recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa, saying all people belong to the African continent.

He said these were not the things that anti-apartheid and human rights lawyer Bram Fischer fought for.

Delivering the Bram Fischer Memorial Lecture in Sandton on Wednesday night, Zondo said violent behaviour by men was unacceptable.

“It is as if these men have declared war on women and children. We, as men, must all confess that we have committed violence against women and children and we must be ashamed,” Zondo said.

He condemned the recent xenophobic attacks by South Africans against nationals of African descent.

“This is not to say that foreign nationals who act in breach of the country’s laws must get away with it. Whether you are a South African citizen or a foreign national, you are subjected to the country’s laws and our laws must be applied with no fear, favour or prejudice,” Zondo said.

He reminded South Africans that they belonged to one continent and they were one people. “We share the same mother – Mother Africa.”

He said the kind of sacrifices that Fischer made were enormous.

“He would have been a beacon of hope to many black people and, indeed, there were white people that were on the side of justice,” Zondo said.

His statement coincided with the unveiling of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s emergency plan to fight gender-based violence.

The president said funds had been allocated, while an additional 11 sexual offences courts would be established.

According to Ramaphosa, those sentenced to life imprisonment for crimes against women must serve the full term.

Portfolio committee on police chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson, on behalf of the committee, welcomed the president’s emergency plan and particularly the initiative to provide training on gender sensitivity to law enforcement officers at all levels.

“Women must be encouraged to report acts of violence perpetrated against them and police stations must ensure that a safe environment always prevails for reporting of such cases,” Joemat-Pettersson said.

She implored the SA Police Service (SAPS) senior management to speedily begin with gender-sensitive training.

“The committee also calls for harsh penalties against officials caught transgressing sensitivity measures,” she said.

“Redirecting resources for the purposes of strengthening family violence, child protection and sexual investigation units of SAPS is welcomed and it is a development that will ensure a focused approach to policing on [gender-based violence] cases.

“The committee awaits proposals on changes to the current legislation to ensure that sentences for perpetrators of crime against women and children are harsher.

“We are in agreement on the proposals that the state should oppose bail for rape suspects and people charged with murder of women and children,” Joemat-Pettersson said.

The committee would, in the coming weeks, engage the senior management of SAPS on the operational plans to implement the president’s emergency plan.

– ericn@citizen.co.za

