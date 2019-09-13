Gautrain barred from using ‘Get 11 days back’ advertisement

The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has banned Gautrain from continuing with its advertising gimmick implying that using the rail service between Johannesburg and Pretoria could save the average commuter 11 days a year.

The ARB published its findings on Friday that Gautrains’ campaign of giving commuters 11 days of their lives back was misleading as the numbers it used lacked adequate logic.

From radio adverts to website adverts, Gauteng ran with the catchphrase: “That’s eleven days less that you get to spend with your family, your loved ones, your dog.

“Think about it. Eleven days. It’s what we waste while stuck in rush hour Joburg and Pretoria traffic. Get more time for your life with Gautrain.”

A Business Insider report argues that the 11 days claim by Gautrain was based on the 2018 Global Traffic Scorecard, which ARB criticised as the numbers did not refer to the time lost by commuters travelling between Johannesburg and Pretoria.

“Gautrain took the numbers for each city, added them together, and used that as the basis for a claim about time wasted when driving between Johannesburg and Pretoria,” which created an impression of 11 days saved.

“Instead, the regulator said, using the Gautrain rather than commuting by car may save users 15 minutes a day.

“While this may be a benefit, it is far from the impression created by the commercial.”

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

