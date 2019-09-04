Uyinene’s family: Her murder is ‘the most inconceivable and catastrophic time of our lives’

Uyinene Mrwetyana’s grieving family has described her murder as the “most inconceivable and catastrophic time of our lives”.

Expressing their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support received from the University of Cape Town and the country at large, her aunt, Nombulelo Kokha, said at a campus memorial service on Wednesday that their beloved Nene was the apple of her loved ones’ eyes.

“She only knew love and thus demonstrated it in the manner she lived and how she showed up daily,” Kokha said on behalf of the family.

“Her light will forever shine in our hearts as she gazes down from the heavens.”

She expressed the family’s thanks to the university community, especially those who prayed and “literally went to look for Uyinene”.

The Mrwetyanas challenged the government, communities, fathers, brothers, uncles and nephews to “pronounce their firm stand against perpetrators who commit such tragic acts against women”.

