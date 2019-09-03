Zuma tells Gavin Watson mourners he’s worried at the alarming death rate of comrades

As former president Jacob Zuma paid his last respects to former Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson, he described him as a friend, brother and comrade. Zuma told mourners attending Watson’s funeral that he had met with Watson during his tenure as president of the country.

“Watson contributed immensely to the country.”

He was very impressed by how Watson had run operations at African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa.

“I was amazed by the operations, so advanced.”

Zuma spoke of how the Watsons had contributed to the country, but expressed concern at the rate at which comrades were “dying these days”.

He said he hoped there would be a time when the truth would come out.

“I hope comrade Gavin will not be counted amongst those cleverly removed from the scene.”

Watson died at OR Tambo International Airport last week. His name has been in the media on a number of allegations and Zuma hopes those in the company (African Global Operations) will get a chance to clear speculations surrounding it.

“We live in an era that is strange. Those who fought for freedom are vilified today.” He said the media “strangely” played a role that undermined the freedom many had fought for.

“Some of the comrades who are being taken away are comrades who are very close to me.

“I wish and hope that comrade Gavin has not been a victim,” suggesting foul play and his hope that the family would gain answers from ongoing investigations.

“There is something I think we did not watch, that South Africa is a very strategic country.

“From a history that has seen men travel on machines in the sea to now,” Zuma reiterated that South Africa was important globally.

He highlighted that there were those who would kill for personal interests.

“Those who are known to be problematic will die in different ways. Either by a heart attack, which can be induced,” he told mourners.

“I have been poisoned myself. Comrade Gavin was important in the startup,” but “0ur mission to liberate the country is not over. I thought it is important to make you aware.”

He thanked the Watson family for allowing him to speak and said they were and would always be part of the family.

