KZN police appeal for help in locating family of lost teen

Police in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal are appealing for the public’s assistance in finding the family of a teenager who walked into the station claiming she was lost.

Police says that according to 13-year-old Simphiwe Zwane, her parents are Sifiso Zwane [father] and Nonsikelelo Manqele who work at the Ethekwini Municipality.

“She claims that she was on her way to meet her sister at Nongoma when she got lost. She told police officers that she does not know her parents’ contact details,” Captain Nqobile Gwala said in a statement on Tuesday.

The teen was found with books from Inqubeko Primary School which detectives believe is at Esimashwini in Nquthu, Gwala added.

“We appeal to anyone with information that will assist police in locating her family to contact Sergeant Angel Buthelezi 035 836 1045 or Crime Stop 08600 10111,” Gwala concluded.

