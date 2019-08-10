The bravery of the 1956 pass law protesters remembered

Women joined the Gauteng department of sport, arts, culture and recreation in Tshwane yesterday to renew their stand for women’s emancipation.

The theme was “25 years of democracy: growing South Africa together for women’s emancipation”.

It started with a 2.3km walk from Lilian Ngoyi Square to the Union Buildings, Pretoria.

The day was dedicated to multicultural women who led a march to the Union Buildings on August 9, 1956. More than 20 000 women from all walks of life, led by Ngoyi, Helen Joseph, Rahima Moosa and Albertina Sisulu, protested against the pass laws.

ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) veteran Gloria Seoketsa, who was part of the 1956 march, shared her personal experience.

“Though I was young, I can say I was also part of the march, my mother was carrying me and I remember the day as if it happened weeks ago,” she said.

She went on to praise the women of 1956 for their bravery.

“It is because of freedom that old women like me can speak English, we are here to appreciate the sacrifices made by women of 1956,” Seoketsa said.

For the Gauteng women’s league, the fight for equality and dignity is not yet over.

Gauteng provincial secretary for the ANCWL Esther Nhlapo said: “We still want young people to join us in fighting for dignity and equality for women, we have a long way to go, this struggle is not yet over, this is why we are happy when young women join our call.”

Gauteng acting premier and executive committee member of education Panyaza Lesufi said: “We are here to declare that because of our women, we are alive today. It was on this day [in 1956] that our women took the stand and said, enough is enough with apartheid laws, in everything that we do, a girl child must be No 1.”

INFO

President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed his government will respect and enforce the rights of women to own land.

To achieve that, they must “confront the issue that we are sometimes reluctant to speak about: that women are being denied the right to own land in the name of culture and tradition.

“This is unacceptable, especially in a country where our constitution guarantees the equality of men and women.”

“To the women … I have a message for you today: we will respect and enforce your rights to land. Where there are deficiencies in our laws, and with their implementation we will correct them.”

Ramaphosa was speaking at an event to mark National Women’s Day, held in Vryburg in North West. – Eric Naki

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.