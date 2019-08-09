UPDATE: Zozibini Tunzi has been crowned Miss South Africa 2019

Zozibini Tunzi, a 25-year-old from Tsolo in the Eastern Cape, is the new Miss South Africa.

According to her Instagram, she is completing her BTech in PR in Cape Town.

Her role models are her parents and Caster Semenya, whom she’d love to meet.

Zozibini is a hard-core Marvel fan, was a Game of Thrones addict and enjoys eating out.

She will walk away with R1 million in cash as well as other fabulous prizes, News24 reports.

Congratulations have been streaming in on social media, with twitterati focussing on her natural beauty.

This is actually the first #MissSA that is an actual representation of an African child. This is historic #MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/QWbNC779mU — /ˈbʊəʒwɑː/ ???????? (@mongz_era) August 9, 2019

Zozibini was a Miss SA semi-finalist in 2017. She switched up her strat in 2019 and won the crown. That’s what we call GROWTH ???? #MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/xkZcE9Li45 — Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) August 9, 2019

Moghele took the crown with her natural hair ????????it's time we recognize that we are beautiful as we are….history has been made wooomandlaaa #MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/jCXD7tBVoo — TheeOnlyDaughter (@Eulenda_12) August 9, 2019

Congratulations to newly crowned Miss South Africa Zozibini. African butter natural beauty.#MissSA2019#MissSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/Z6oKlO26ie — Tilly (@Tillytiny1) August 9, 2019

The runner-up, Sasha-Lee Olivier, takes home R250,000 in cash and all 16 finalists receive R25,000.

The brand-new Miss South Africa crown has been named Ubuhle Bethungo Lenkosazana, which means “beauty of the rainbow” in isiZulu and will be worn by this year’s winner.

Buhle was created by American Swiss in collaboration with world-renowned jewellery designer Johan Louw of Uwe Koetter jewellers.

It weighs more than half a kilogram and is studded with 2,586 sparkling zirconia stones.

Are we gona talk about this crown, or y'all are not ready for that conversation.???? #MissSA2019 pic.twitter.com/adnhJyzRsV — Pootie Tang (@Mdudemeister1) August 9, 2019

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.