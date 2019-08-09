Society 9.8.2019 07:21 pm

UPDATE: Zozibini Tunzi has been crowned Miss South Africa 2019

Citizen reporter
Zozibini Tunzi has been crowned Miss South Africa 2019 on Women's Day, 9 August 2019. Picture: Twitter

Tunzi is ready to start her reign after being crowned at a glittering event.

Zozibini Tunzi, a 25-year-old from Tsolo in the Eastern Cape, is the new Miss South Africa.

According to her Instagram, she is completing her BTech in PR in Cape Town.

Her role models are her parents and Caster Semenya, whom she’d love to meet.

Zozibini is a hard-core Marvel fan, was a Game of Thrones addict and enjoys eating out.

She will walk away with R1 million in cash as well as other fabulous prizes, News24 reports.

Congratulations have been streaming in on social media, with twitterati focussing on her natural beauty.

The runner-up, Sasha-Lee Olivier, takes home R250,000 in cash and all 16 finalists receive R25,000.

The brand-new Miss South Africa crown has been named Ubuhle Bethungo Lenkosazana, which means “beauty of the rainbow” in isiZulu and will be worn by this year’s winner.

Buhle was created by American Swiss in collaboration with world-renowned jewellery designer Johan Louw of Uwe Koetter jewellers.

It weighs more than half a kilogram and is studded with 2,586 sparkling zirconia stones.

