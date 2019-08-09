Society 9.8.2019 01:20 pm

VIDEOS: Women’s Day march at Union Buildings

Nigel Sibanda
Bishop Motona (L) and Sadam support the woman's March at Union Building, 9 August 2019. Picture :Nigel Sibanda

Tshwane commemorates Women’s Day.

Thousands marched to the Union Buildings on Friday to commemorate Women’s Day. The ANC Women’s League and celebrities were among those who held hands in celebration of Women’s Day on the Tshwane streets.

