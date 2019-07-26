Where are the investigative journalists, asks Mogoeng

South Africa has to target and trace corruption in all institutions without fear or favour, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng reiterated in an interview on SAfm on Friday following his address during the 67 Minutes Leadership talk in Kempton Park last Wednesday.

The chief justice said the country appeared to lack the appetite or willpower to expose corruption in all spheres of industry.

“Where are the investigative journalists? Is that not their responsibility?” he questioned.

There was a perception that corruption was race-based, Mogoeng noted, ridiculing the sentiment.

Were journalists limited in their capacity to investigate all forms of corruption, as even corruption in several parts of state-owned entities dated to before 1994, he asked.

“Look at Eskom, Denel, SAA, you will find corruption that dates back to pre-1994.

“It needs to be confronted as a whole.”

He warned, however, that those benefiting from corruption would not take lightly to constant probing around their comfort zones.

If it was capacity that was needed, “we should source the capacity,” as it seemed there was a lack of appetite to expose corruption in several parts of government, he noted.

Mogoeng went on to highlight what inspired his keen interest in the justice system. He was travelling with his father when police stopped them. It was after the police arrested and mistreated his father for not having identification that he knew something was wrong with the justice system and that he had to be part of the solution.

He said lawyers had a responsibility to lay the foundation for future generations through challenging themselves with high-quality work.

