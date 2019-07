Suvuka and Juluka frontman Johnny Clegg’s passing, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, touched the lives of every South African.

As such, his memorial service, which takes place on Friday afternoon at the Sandton Convention Centre, will be streamed live at 12:30.

Watch it live here, courtesy of SABC Digital News.

