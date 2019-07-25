Society 25.7.2019 12:00 pm

Home affairs portfolio committee joins Twitter, already flooded by issues

Home Affairs staffer using cellphone at her desk. Picture: Screengrab

The portfolio committee has launched their Twitter handle to bridge the communication gap.

Parliament’s portfolio committee on home affairs has launched an official Twitter page in an effort to strengthen its reach to clients.

The page, with the handle @PConHomeAffairs, will bridge the “communication gap” between the department of home affairs and the people requiring services from the department.

“If we are to enhance service delivery to the required standards, we must be willing to adapt to changes in the environment in which we operate. Social media presents an opportunity for instantaneous communication with the public and will assist in providing first-hand information about their daily experiences at Home Affairs offices,” chairperson of the committee Bongani Bongo said in a statement.

He said effective oversight required a variety of voices to be heard in order to achieve balanced views.

“People must realise that oversight does not only mean highlighting negatives, it should also highlight those departmental systems that are working to enable the department to replicate positives across it’s system and improve service delivery.”

The committee will use Twitter to respond directly to issues raised on the platform.

The handle is fast receiving a plethora of issues.

