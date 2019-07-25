Home affairs portfolio committee joins Twitter, already flooded by issues

Parliament’s portfolio committee on home affairs has launched an official Twitter page in an effort to strengthen its reach to clients.

The page, with the handle @PConHomeAffairs, will bridge the “communication gap” between the department of home affairs and the people requiring services from the department.

“If we are to enhance service delivery to the required standards, we must be willing to adapt to changes in the environment in which we operate. Social media presents an opportunity for instantaneous communication with the public and will assist in providing first-hand information about their daily experiences at Home Affairs offices,” chairperson of the committee Bongani Bongo said in a statement.

He said effective oversight required a variety of voices to be heard in order to achieve balanced views.

“People must realise that oversight does not only mean highlighting negatives, it should also highlight those departmental systems that are working to enable the department to replicate positives across it’s system and improve service delivery.”

The committee will use Twitter to respond directly to issues raised on the platform.

The handle is fast receiving a plethora of issues.

cc @HomeAffairsSA — Portfolio Committee On Home Affairs (@PConHomeAffairs) July 24, 2019

Thank you I like to inform you that I applied for a confirmation letter for my late father in 201I-01-10 at umgeni Kzn but I don't anything — Sibongile Cele (@cele_ruby) July 23, 2019

Welcome,I applied for my brother's late birth certificate in January 29 2019 to date nothing,why should we have you here? His name is VP Gwala,PMB district offices — cetshwayo (@cetshwayo10) July 22, 2019

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

