WATCH: Eikenhof school gets good news amid Mandela Day celebrations

While many people took 67 minutes yesterday to celebrate the life of Nelson Mandela through community service, the Adopt-A-School Foundation announced it would formulate a sustainable plan to contribute to Olifantsvlei Primary School in Eikenhof for more than just a day.

Adopt-A-School Foundation, which is a partner of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation, held a Mandela Day event yesterday at the primary school where it announced plans to refurbish the Grade R facility.

Adopt-A-School Foundation’s executive director Steven Lebere said the foundation had been involved with the school for more than 10 years.

He added: “Olifantsvlei Primary School began in the ’60s in a cowshed.

“In 2005, the school was adopted and through the support of its partners, it received 10 classrooms, an administration block, a Grade R facility and fully resourced computer and science laboratories.

“In addition, the school got a well-resourced library, curriculum and leadership development programmes and much-needed support for orphans and vulnerable children.”

Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation CEO Mmabatho Maboya said observing the progress of the school over the years made the visit there yesterday special.

“We have been involved in the school since we were Shanduka Group [founded in 2004],” said Maboya. “Our employees would contribute to improving schools through this group.

“This school was our project. We built the administration block and a few classrooms. So it’s quite special to us.

“We have been involved with it for about 10 years. One of the classroom blocks and the library we opened in 2009.

“This [involvement] was to reflect the values of our founder, to give back and contribute to bettering society.”

Another partner, AngloGold Ashanti, said participating in the project was the company’s way of contributing to quality education.

AngloGold Ashanti’s Rea Baitshenyetsi said: “[To us,] this basically means quality education for our little ones.

“I think we all know that early childhood development is very important. It is the key element in the development of a child, laying a very solid foundation in the education of a young child.

“It is a long-term programme and as we partner with Adopt-A-School Foundation, we also support their objective to take a holistic approach when they assist a school.”

The event attracted several volunteers, including employees from the partner sponsors, who were happily getting down to work on the incomplete Grade R building.

While tightening a screw on a ramp, Nombulelo Mazaleni from AngloGold Ashanti said: “It’s great though [being here]. It always humbles me to be able to do something for someone who is unable to do so themselves.”

Keneiloe Kotlolo, who was spending the day painting cartoons on the walls, said: “I’m very proud to be here.

“It’s always nice to give back and especially when you work, you don’t always get to go out. So it’s nice to come here and make a difference.”

– jenniffero@citizen.co.za

