More white people have experienced racism than black people since 1994 – IRR

The results of a recent poll conducted by the Institute for Race Relations (IRR) has drawn the ire of South Africans on social media after suggesting that more white people have experienced personal racism than black people since 1994.

The results were presented in an article published by Times Live which states that the organisation’s opinion poll found 54% of white people questioned said they experienced racism, while only 36% of black people said they experienced racism.

One such person is the IRR’s head of campaigns Marius Roodt who told the publication that he personally experienced racism for the first time when he was doing gardening and a black man passing by said: “It’s your turn to work in the garden.”

“I didn’t understand why he was rude to me because of my race,” Roodt said.

“Not everyone will identify with the same scenario. Just because a narrative dominates social media does not necessarily translate to reality. What happens on Twitter doesn’t really give a full picture of society. It’s not a reliable indicator, as not everyone is on that platform,” added Roodt.

Despite Roodt’s dismissal of popular social media opinion, there seems to be a unanimous opposition to the suggestion of the poll.

Wouldn’t surprise me if @IRR_SouthAfrica took money from @afriforum for their rubbish poll on racism. A few years ago they took money from @CocaCola_ZA for a ‘study’ that argued against sugar tax. https://t.co/fn5S68aXkx — Savo Heleta (@Savo_Heleta) June 20, 2019

Hence we don't take the IRR seriously. Who conducts such a silly & simplistic poll on a serious & complex issue? https://t.co/VIWxbiGscq — Bongani Mabhena (@BongzM7) June 20, 2019

No supporting stats even made up ones

and as for that last line pic.twitter.com/CfGFmrw7VX — Samantha N. (@dzinosam) June 20, 2019

This is not the first time an IRR poll has been questioned by the masses. Previous polls on public opinion regarding land reform and employment equity conducted by the IRR continue to be questioned.

A reminder of how the @IRR_SouthAfrica works. Their research on BEE/AA, with questions slanted so they would get the answers they wanted. So let's not be shocked at their racism poll. Let's laugh at it indeed, but let's not be shocked. https://t.co/jQZkl0eeag — Afrikan Optimist (@sszonke) June 20, 2019

Institute of Race Relations says its study have shown most blacks have little interest in land reform. Only 1% of blacks said land reform was best way to improve lives. 73% of blacks saw more jobs & better education as best way to get ahead. Any black here interviewed by IRR????? — LesetjaMO (@MoLesetja) March 2, 2018

Former IRR employee turned DA politician Gwen Ngwenya criticised the publications reportage, calling it “inaccurate reporting”.

In the same way if less house break ins are reported than the previous year it doesn’t necessarily mean there were less. It could be, but you need to consider whether under reporting could have increased and why etc. — Gwen Ngwenya (@GwenNgwenya) June 20, 2019

She further argued that polls were “not some objective measure of truth” and that they served a purpose.

A poll just solicits people’s views it’s not some objective measure of truth. And some people find it interesting to know what people are thinking. Many organizations, embassies, companies etc subscribe to that poll and would like the IRR to continue to conduct it. — Gwen Ngwenya (@GwenNgwenya) June 20, 2019

The survey also asked respondents what they thought the best way to improve the lives of South Africans was and the responses were as follows (grouped by the total sample group first followed by results grouped by ethnic background).

Total population

More jobs and better education – 59%

Better service delivery – 24%

More BEE and affirmative action – 8%

More land reform – 8%

Blacks

More jobs and better education – 57%

Better service delivery – 24%

More BEE and affirmative action – 9%

More land reform – 9%

Coloureds

More jobs and better education – 65%

Better service delivery – 31%

More BEE and affirmative action – 0%

More land reform – 5%

Whites

More jobs and better education – 72%

Better service delivery – 24%

More BEE and affirmative action – 0%

More land reform – 2%

Indians

More jobs and better education – 62%

Better service delivery – 25%

More BEE and affirmative action – 12%

More land reform – 0%

Additionally, the survey asked respondents whether they agreed that: “South Africa today is a country for black Africans, and white people must learn to take second place.”

According to the IRR, 23% of white people agreed while 62% of black people endorsed the view.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

