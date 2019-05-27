Madonsela to partner with civil society groups

Former public protector advocate Thuli Madonsela has refuted claims she might be part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new cabinet.

SABC News reported Madonsela as saying there was more to do outside government that would help grow South Africa. She said she was going to partner with civil society groups and push the agenda to close the gap between the rich and the poor.

“At this stage I have a very important role to play. I haven’t chosen it because I have nothing else to do, I’ve had opportunities.

“The main challenge we have in South Africa today and the world is poverty and inequality, and it can’t only be tackled from government.

“We need to mobilise society; we also need to mobilise civil society groups, intellectual and otherwise, so as to help governments to do better.”

