Thuli Madonsela to receive honorary doctorate from North West University

North West University (NWU) will award advocate Thuli Madonsela with an honorary doctorate on Thursday.

The university, in a statement, lauded the advocate for the work she had done during her tenure as public protector.

“The honorary degree is further inspired by her exceptional services to and achievements for South Africa, and her exceptional contributions in the sphere of justice, society, corporate governance and government. These contributions align with the NWU’s dream, purpose and values.

“She has received various prestigious awards, including the Truth and Justice Award of the Law Society of South Africa; the annual prize of the German Africa Foundation; Transparency International’s prestigious Integrity Award and the General Council of the Bar’s Sydney and Felicia Kentridge Award.

“The NWU is privileged to award the honorary doctorate to this formidable woman.”

The advocate is no stranger to accolades as she has previously received other honorary degrees from the University of Stellenbosch, Cape Town, Fort Hare and Rhodes University.

Madonsela was responsible for the report that compelled former president Jacob Zuma to pay back some of the money spent on his controversial homestead in Nkandla.

Madonsela received her BA in Law at the University of Swaziland, after which she completed an LLB at Wits in 1990. She was appointed to the office of the Public Protector of South Africa in 2009, where she served until 2016.

